AIYAPLAY Lamborghini Revuelto Licensed Ride on Car w/ Suspension Black

IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT CHARGING:ENSURE YOUR VEHICLE IS COOL BEFORECHARGING AND USE THE MANUFACTURER'S CHARGER ONLY. UNPLUG THE CHARGER WHENIT HAS FINISHED CHARGING. DO NOT STORE OR CCHARGE THE VEHICLE IN A POSITION WHEREIT IS BLOCKING AN ESCAPE ROUTE, IF POSSIBLE IT SHOULD BE STORED IN A SHED ORGARAGE. NEVER LEAVE THE BATTERY CHARGING UNATTENDED OR WHEN OUT OR ASLEEP.Description:

Rev up playtime with the AIYAPLAY Kids Electric Car, a 12V officially licensed Lamborghini Revuelto that turns heads with its butterfly-like hydraulic doors. Glide effortlessly with two training wheels and tackle any terrain from asphalt to cement with the robust four-wheel suspension. Plus, ignite the fun with dazzling LED lights and lively tunes, ensuring every ride is an adventure!

Feature:

- Lamborghini Revuelto licensing gives an authentic driving experience
- Butterfly-like hydraulic doors offer a stylish entry and exit
- Two training wheels facilitate manual movement when unpowered
- Four suspended wheels and slow start for a smooth ride
- LED lights, horn and music enhance driving fun
- Remote control or manual driving options, with adjustable speeds
- Safety belt and battery indicator boost security and usage awareness
- Assembly needed, fostering practical skill development.

Specification:

- Colour: Black
- Material: Plastic, Steel
- Overall Dimension: 105L x 60W x 40Hcm
- Seat Size: 33.5W x 20Dcm
- Seat Height: 22.5cm(to floor)
- Remote Distance: 25m
- Battery: 12V 4.5AH
- Motor: 2 x 12V
- Charging Time: 6-8 hours(first time). 8-12 hours(regular)
- Run Time: 45min
- Speed: 3-5km/h
- Weight Capacity: 25kg
- Qualified Age: 37-96 months
- Suitable Age: 37-60 months
- Licence Plate: 13L x 3Wcm
- Item Label: 370-330V70BK
- Note 1: Always monitor your children while they are riding
- Note 2: 2 x 1.5V AAA Battery for remote(not included)

Package Include:

- 1 x Electric Ride-on Car
- 1 x Remote Control
- 1 x ManualWARNING(S):Not suitable for children under 75 years old.Only for domestic use.To be used under the direct supervision of an adult.Protective equipment (helmet, knee pads, elbow pads and wrist guards) should be worn,notto be used in traffic.This product contains No Chemicals.
