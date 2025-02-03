HOMCOM Electric Quad Bike, 6V Kids Ride-On ATV, for Ages 18-36 Months - Blue

Marketplace.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT CHARGING:ENSURE YOUR VEHICLE IS COOL BEFORECHARGING AND USE THE MANUFACTURER'S CHARGER ONLY. UNPLUG THE CHARGER WHENIT HAS FINISHED CHARGING. DO NOT STORE OR CCHARGE THE VEHICLE IN A POSITION WHEREIT IS BLOCKING AN ESCAPE ROUTE, IF POSSIBLE IT SHOULD BE STORED IN A SHED ORGARAGE. NEVER LEAVE THE BATTERY CHARGING UNATTENDED OR WHEN OUT OR ASLEEP.Description:

Elevate playtime with this HOMCOM kids electric quadbike. The ultimate ride for young explorers, it's designed for safe adventures and boundless excitement. With a maximum speed of 2.5km/h, they won't go too fast, but they'll still feel the thrill of driving around. Its wear-resistant wheels ride smoothly on different terrains, so it's suitable and safe for outdoor use. Make their childhood a memorable one, filling each day with joy and excitement.

Features:

● Foot pedal to drive forward and reverse
● It drives at a safe speed of 2.5km/h
● Rides for 50 minutes on a full charge
● Wear-resistant wheels can ride on different terrain
● A wide seat for comfort
● Non-slip handlebars provide an easy grip
● Maximum load 25kg, assembly required


Specifications:

● Colour: Blue, grey and black
● Material: PP and metal
● Dimensions: 48.5H x 70L x 41.5Wcm. Seat: 30H x 28L x 10Wcm. PP wheel: Φ20cm
● First charge: 6-8 hours. Regular charge: 8-12 hours. Run time: 50 minutes (depending on type of use)
● Speed: 2.5km/h
● Battery: 6V 4.5AH
● Certification age: 18+ months. Suitable age: 18-36 months
● Weight capacity: 25kg
● Certification: EN71-1-2-3 and EN62115
● Item label: 370-278V70BU
● Note: Children must be supervised when riding this product


Package Includes:

- 1 x Electric ride-on car
- 1 x Manual


WARNING(S):Not suitable for children under 139 years old.Only for domestic use.To be used under the direct supervision of an adult.Protective equipment (helmet, knee pads, elbow pads and wrist guards) should be worn,notto be used in traffic.This product contains No Chemicals.
