Marketplace.
image 1 of Groov-e GVCM01PK Kidz HD Digital Camera - Pink

Groov-e GVCM01PK Kidz HD Digital Camera - Pink

No ratings yet

Write a review

£24.99

£24.99/each

Sold and sent by Rashmian Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Groov-e GVCM01PK Kidz HD Digital Camera - Pink
Are you ready to unleash your child's inner artist and watch their creativity soar? Look no further than the Groov-e Kidz Digital Camera! Designed with boundless imagination in mind, this vibrant camera is the perfect companion for budding photographers aged 4 and above.FEATURES: 2 inch Colour HD Screen, 40 Megapixel lens, 1080P HD video, 4X Digital zoom, Built-in memory: 50 photos, External memory: Micro-SD 4GB-32GB (optional, not included), Games: 5, Photo frames: 28, Colour filters: 6, Special effects filters: 10, MP3 playback (requires Micro-SD card), 600mAh Rechargeable battery, Usage time: approx 2 hours, Charging time: approx 2 hours, Wrist lanyard (included), Micro-USB Cable (included), Charging input: DC 5V/1A, System languages: 12
40 MP Lens1080P HD Video4 x Digital Zoom
Sold by Rashmian Limited (Rashmian Ltd)

View all Electronic Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here