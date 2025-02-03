Groov-e GVCH5000M/BK Power Bank 5,000mAh Portable Magnetic Wireless Charger - Black

Never worry about running out of battery again with the groov-e Magnetic Power Bank. Engineered for convenience and reliability, this innovative power bank features magnetic wireless charging technology, ensuring effortless charging wherever you are. Compatible with MagSafe.

WHAT YOU CAN CHARGE - Smartphone: 1-2 times*, Tablet: 1 times*, GPS: 1-2 times*, Mobile Phone: 2-3 times*, e-Reader: 1-2 times*, MP3 Player: 2-3 times*, *based on average times

Capacity: 5000mAh, Compatible with MagSafe, Battery Type: Lithium Polymer, LCD Power Level Display, USB-C Input: 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5V (18W),

Output: USB-C 5V/3A, 9V/2.22A, 12V/1.5A (20W), Magnetic Wireless**: 5W/7.5W/10W/15W, USB-C to USB-C Charging Cable (included), Recharge Time: 1 Hour, Device Charging Time*: 1.5-3 Hours, *time based on charging smartphones, **Your device must support magnetic wireless charging