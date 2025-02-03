Marketplace.
image 1 of Igenix IGHT020DW Oscillating Tower Fan Heater with 3 Heat Modes, White

Igenix IGHT020DW Oscillating Tower Fan Heater with 3 Heat Modes, White

£59.99

Sold and sent by GoShopDirect

The Igenix IGHT020DW Oscillating Tower Heater is the perfect addition to any room, offering efficient and customizable warmth with its powerful 2000 W output. Designed with 3 heat modes, you can easily switch between settings to achieve your desired temperature. The 15-hour timer and remote control provide ultimate convenience, allowing you to manage the heater's operation from across the room. With overheat protection and a touch button interface, safety and ease of use are at the forefront. Its oscillating function ensures that heat is evenly distributed throughout your space, keeping you cozy and comfortable. Experience reliable warmth and modern design with the Igenix IGHT020DW.
Sold by GoShopDirect (Lancaster Holdings Ltd)

