Igenix IGHT020DB Oscillating Tower Fan Heater with 3 Heat Modes, Black

The Igenix IGHT020DB Oscillating Tower Heater is a versatile and powerful heating solution for any space. With a 2000 W output and 3 heat modes to choose from, you can customize your comfort level with ease. The heater features a 15-hour timer and remote control, allowing you to set it from anywhere in the room. Safety is a priority with built-in overheat protection and a tip-over safety switch. Its touch button controls offer a sleek, modern interface, while the oscillating function ensures even heat distribution. Stay warm and cozy with the Igenix IGHT020DB, the perfect combination of convenience, safety, and style.

