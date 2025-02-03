Gtech Multi K9 Cordless Handheld Pet Hair Vacuum Cleaner

Versatile and robust, our handheld vacuum is built for busy homes, with scented cartridges and a range of attachments to make cleaning more enjoyable. Whether they're bringing in mud or chewing on cables, we know pets can make cleaning more difficult. We've strengthened our cordless Multi K9 handheld vacuum with aluminium to enhance its performance, so you can deal with the added mess and stubborn pet hair. The Multi K9 comes with a range of attachments for whole-home cleaning. Whilst the power head makes short work of stairs, the dusting brush is perfect for upholstery and your car interior. Plus, with a handy crevice tool stored inside the body of the Multi K9, you can reach difficult spots as you go. The Multi K9 features a 22V lithium-ion battery and delivers up to 20 minutes of runtime* with each 4-hour charge. You can charge the battery on or off the Multi K9, and with the handy LED display, you can see how much charge you have left whilst in use. The Multi K9 makes light work of cleaning tight spaces like cars and caravans. The LED headlight leaves nowhere for crumbs to hide, while the on-board crevice tool reaches into awkward gaps and between cushions. With no cord to worry about, the Multi K9 lets you clean at your own pace, lifting embedded pet hair and dirt as you move comfortably between steps. With a simple latch mechanism, you can empty your Multi K9's bin without the dust cloud. Refit the bin and you're good to go.

Lightweight 1.5kg body Up to 20 minutes runtime Includes scented cartridges and spare dust filter

Sold by Gtech (Grey Technology Limited)