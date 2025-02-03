Gtech AirRAM 2 K9 Cordless Upright Pet Hair Vacuum Cleaner

Reinforced with aluminium, our award-winning cordless pet vacuum cleaner is built to tackle stubborn dirt and pet hair. Glide from carpets to hard floors, leaving a fresh scent as you go. We've strengthened the AirRAM K9 by adding aluminium in key areas. It's built to deal with busy homes and the extra mess that pets can create. With a compact design, our pet vacuum cleaner offers a simple storage solution with no cables to worry about, ready to go when you need it next. The AirRAM K9 features our patented AirLOC Technology, picking up large debris as you push forwards and locking as you pull backwards to suck up embedded pet hair. Working alongside the rotating brush bar, stubborn dirt is a problem of the past. Powered by a removable 22V lithium-ion battery, our cordless pet vacuum delivers up to 40 minutes of runtime with each 4-hour charge. Just keep an eye on the battery's 4-stage LED display to see how much charge you have left whilst in use. Whether it's pesky pet hair or a trail of biscuit crumbs, we know busy homes require more cleaning. Our cordless pet hair vacuum cleaner removes the temptation to play with trailing cables, with replaceable scented cartridges leaving your home smelling fresh, and a spare filter so you're ready to go at all times. Lightweight at just 3.3kg, the AirRAM K9 can be manoeuvred easily between rooms and up and down stairs. Vacuum underneath furniture with the low-profile reclining handle, whilst the rotating brush bar reaches the edges of your rooms with ease.

Lightweight at 3.3kg Washable filter with additional spare filter Lightly scented cartridges x6

Sold by Gtech (Grey Technology Limited)