Gtech Multi Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

Versatile attachments with none of the bulk. Our Multi handheld vacuum is cordless and lightweight – perfect for those tricky spots around the home. Tackle a range of jobs with the Multi's versatile attachments. The power head makes short work of stairs, while the crevice tool cleans along skirting boards and in between sofa cushions. Area just out of reach? Grab the extension tube to get up high and down low with ease. At just 1.5kg, you can take the Multi further than the four walls of your home. Move from your car to your shed, with no cord to unplug, covering a range of surfaces as you go. And when you're done, the Multi can be stored away neatly, with little space required and no cables to tangle - bonus! Powered by a 22V lithium-ion battery, the Multi gives you up to 20 minutes of runtime with each 4-hour charge. See how much charge is left by checking the battery's 4-stage LED display, and then it's up to you whether you charge the battery on or off your Multi. The Multi makes light work of cleaning tight spaces like cars and caravans. The LED headlight leaves nowhere for crumbs to hide, while the onboard crevice tool reaches into awkward gaps and between cushions. Forget awkwardly balancing on your stairs. With our cordless handheld vacuum, you can move freely at your own pace, lifting hair, dirt, and dust as you go. With a simple flip of a latch, the collected dirt and debris is released into your bin, letting you get back to enjoying your home.

Lightweight at 1.5kg Up to 20 minutes runtime 4 attachments

Sold by Gtech (Grey Technology Limited)