Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM 20L/Day Small Dehumidifier for Home Damp Laundry, 24H Timer

HOMCOM 20L/Day Small Dehumidifier for Home Damp Laundry, 24H Timer

No ratings yet

Write a review

£145.99

£145.99/each

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

HOMCOM 20L/Day Small Dehumidifier for Home Damp Laundry, 24H Timer
Wave goodbye to dampness with the HOMCOM Air Dehumidifier! Effortlessly removing up to 20L of moisture in areas up to 25m², this electric home dehumidifier is a must-have for your home, bedroom, or office. Enjoy continuous dry air with a 2.5L tank and handy drainage hose, plus a 24-hour timer for convenience. Stay comfy and in control with simple touch settings and swivel wheels for easy movement.
Automatic shutdown with full tank light indicatorCovers areas up to 25 squre meters2.5L tank and drainage hose ensure operation
Sold by MH STAR UK LTD

View all Heating & Cooling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here