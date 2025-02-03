HOMCOM 20L/Day Small Dehumidifier for Home Damp Laundry, 24H Timer

Wave goodbye to dampness with the HOMCOM Air Dehumidifier! Effortlessly removing up to 20L of moisture in areas up to 25m², this electric home dehumidifier is a must-have for your home, bedroom, or office. Enjoy continuous dry air with a 2.5L tank and handy drainage hose, plus a 24-hour timer for convenience. Stay comfy and in control with simple touch settings and swivel wheels for easy movement.

Automatic shutdown with full tank light indicator Covers areas up to 25 squre meters 2.5L tank and drainage hose ensure operation

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD