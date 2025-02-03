HOMCOM Aluminium Shower Stool for Elderly Disabled Bath Stool Blue

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Safe, easy washing for anyone - especially those who need extra help, thanks to this HOMCOM shower stool. The rust-resistant aluminium frame is strong and supports up to 150kg. The height is adjustable from 39cm to 51.5cm, so you can sit at the level you want. The U-shaped seat and built-in handles are convenient. Your new shower essential.

