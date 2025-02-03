HOMCOM 360 Degree Swivel Shower Stool, Non-Slip Feet, Disabled, Green

Made for assistance in the shower or bath, this bath stool from HOMCOM is perfect for the elderly or those who need extra help daily. Made from aluminium, the four legs are resilient to water damage, keeping the chair stable, balanced and able to withstand up to 135kg in weight. Adjustable to six different levels so you can set it at the most comfortable level for you, it is fitted with a full rotating seat so you can move from side-to-side easily. It's finished with non-slip feet for safety.

- Height can be set to six different levels; - 360 degree swivel round plastic seat; - Aluminium frame is solid and sturdy;

