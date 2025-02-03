HOMCOM 12V 2 Seater Kids Electric Ride-On Car w/ Electric Bucket - Green

IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT CHARGING: ENSURE YOUR VEHICLE IS COOL BEFORE CHARGING AND USE THE MANUFACTURER'S CHARGER ONLY. UNPLUG THE CHARGER WHEN IT HAS FINISHED CHARGING. DO NOT STORE OR CCHARGE THE VEHICLE IN A POSITION WHERE IT IS BLOCKING AN ESCAPE ROUTE, IF POSSIBLE IT SHOULD BE STORED IN A SHED OR GARAGE. NEVER LEAVE THE BATTERY CHARGING UNATTENDED OR WHEN OUT OR ASLEEP. Description:



With this HOMCOM electric ride-on, kids will feel all the joys of driving. It's a two-seater, so they can bring friends along and enjoy the fun together. Capable of going up to 6km/h, this kids ride on utv features a music player, LED headlights and a horn – just like the real thing. The remote control lets parents get involved and control the electric UTV, so no people misses out on the enjoyment.



Feature:



- A two-seater, so they can drive with friends

- Off-road style truck, with LED lights and working horn

- Alarm signals when the power is low

- Can be used manually or with a remote control

- Spring suspensions for smooth riding

- Pre-installed music, USB input and mp3 plug-ins

- An electronic bucket, which can keep toys and snacks, toy shovel for playing

- Maximum load 50kg, easy assembly required



Specification:



- Colour: Green and black

- Material: PP and metal

- Dimensions: 65.5H x 121L x 69Wcm.

- Seat: 32H x 48L x 20.5Wcm

- Bucket: 13H x 61L x 28.5Wcm

- Wheel: Φ27.5cm

- Remote distance: 20m

- Speed: 3-6km/h

- Weight capacity: 50kg

- Battery: 12V 7AH

- Recommended age: 3-6 years.

- Qualification age: 3-8 years

- Qualifications: EN71-1-2-3, EN62115, EMC, ROHS and RED

- Run time: 45 minutes

- First charge: 6-8 hours

- Regular charge: 8-12 hours

- Item label: 370-239V70GN Note: Children must be under adult supervision when riding. Two AAA batteries are required (not included)



Package Include:



- 1 x Kids electric ride-on

- 1 x Toy shovel

- 1 x Manual WARNING(S): Not suitable for children under 3 years old. Only for domestic use. To be used under the direct supervision of an adult. Protective equipment (helmet, knee pads, elbow pads and wrist guards) should be worn,not to be used in traffic. This product contains No Chemicals.

Spacious two-seater: Electric kids car can fit two children – they'll bring friends along and have fun together. Realistic: This kids ride on car includes a music player, LED headlights, viewing screen and a working horn – everything you'd expect in a real vehicle. Also includes a back bucket for children to keep toys. Remote control: Drive manually or with a remote, allowing parents to steer the kids electric car and join the fun. An alarm signals low power to predict operating conditions and manage driving time effectively.

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD