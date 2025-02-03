HOMCOM 12V 2 Seater Kids Electric Ride-On Car w/ Electric Bucket - Green
With this HOMCOM electric ride-on, kids will feel all the joys of driving. It's a two-seater, so they can bring friends along and enjoy the fun together. Capable of going up to 6km/h, this kids ride on utv features a music player, LED headlights and a horn – just like the real thing. The remote control lets parents get involved and control the electric UTV, so no people misses out on the enjoyment.
Feature:
- A two-seater, so they can drive with friends
- Off-road style truck, with LED lights and working horn
- Alarm signals when the power is low
- Can be used manually or with a remote control
- Spring suspensions for smooth riding
- Pre-installed music, USB input and mp3 plug-ins
- An electronic bucket, which can keep toys and snacks, toy shovel for playing
- Maximum load 50kg, easy assembly required
Specification:
- Colour: Green and black
- Material: PP and metal
- Dimensions: 65.5H x 121L x 69Wcm.
- Seat: 32H x 48L x 20.5Wcm
- Bucket: 13H x 61L x 28.5Wcm
- Wheel: Φ27.5cm
- Remote distance: 20m
- Speed: 3-6km/h
- Weight capacity: 50kg
- Battery: 12V 7AH
- Recommended age: 3-6 years.
- Qualification age: 3-8 years
- Qualifications: EN71-1-2-3, EN62115, EMC, ROHS and RED
- Run time: 45 minutes
- First charge: 6-8 hours
- Regular charge: 8-12 hours
- Item label: 370-239V70GN Note: Children must be under adult supervision when riding. Two AAA batteries are required (not included)
Package Include:
- 1 x Kids electric ride-on
- 1 x Toy shovel
- 1 x ManualWARNING(S):Not suitable for children under 3 years old.Only for domestic use.To be used under the direct supervision of an adult.Protective equipment (helmet, knee pads, elbow pads and wrist guards) should be worn,notto be used in traffic.This product contains No Chemicals.
