HOMCOM Lightweight Aluminum Shower Bench, Portable Lift Chair, Back

Simple, sturdy, and multifunctional, the HOMCOM shower and bath bench is ideal for those who need extra help in the shower or struggle with limited mobility. It features a sturdy aluminum frame, padded armrests, and a high-density polyethylene seat and backrest to provide extra security and comfort. It also includes adjustable legs for required height and non-slip rubber safety tips for additional stability.

Padded handles on each side Made of heavy-duty aluminium frame The height of the seat can be adjusted

