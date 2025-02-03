(4ft) Homcom Portable Folding Aluminium Ramp Wheelchair Pet

Get easier access to raised surfaces with this door ramp from HOMCOM. Covered with skidproof surface to prevent slipping, making it ideal for any weather condition. When not in use, the aluminium ramp can be easily folded, saving space and enabling storage in the vehicle or at home. The durable aluminium frame is anti-corrosive to last for years of usage. This ramp can be used with wheelchairs, lawn mowers, scooters or any other heavy item that may have trouble with stairs.

Anti-corrosive for extensive use outdoors Helps move wheelchairs, walkers etc. Prevents wheels moving around whilst using the ramp

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD