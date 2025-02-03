HOMCOM Folding Aluminium Wheelchair Ramp 122x73cm, 272KG Capacity

HOMCOM's all about making your life on the go easier with our aluminium wheelchair ramp. These ramps are tough and lightweight, made from strong aluminium alloy. We've taken care of safety too – they come with a specially treated non-slip surface, raised edges on both sides and an extended tail plate design. And don't sweat the transportation – the threshold ramp is foldable, so you can stash them in your vehicle. Ideal for wheelchairs, scooters, bikes and any other tricky-to-move wheels.

Suitable for wheelchairs and scooters; Sandblasted surface for extra grip, no peeling; Foldable design for transportation and storage;

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD