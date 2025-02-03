HOMCOM Bath Chair Height Adjustable Shower Seat, Elderly Disabled

Made for assistance in the shower or bath, this bath stool from HOMCOM is perfect for the elderly or those who need extra help in the bathroom. Made from aluminium, the four legs are resilient to water damage, keeping the chair stable and withstanding up to 136kg in weight. Adjustable in height, this comfortable stool helps you find the most comfortable position to sit. Finished with suction pads on each foot to stop any slipping, it will instantly make life easier in the bathroom.

Bathroom Assistance Adjustable height Keeps you comfortable for years to come.

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD