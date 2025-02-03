HOMCOM Aluminium Shower Stool Adjustable Height Bath Stool Black

Simple, sturdy, and multifunctional, the HOMCOM shower and bath bench is perfect for those who need extra help in the shower or struggle with limited mobility. It features a sturdy aluminium frame and a high-density polyethylene seat to provide extra security and comfort. It also includes adjustable legs and non-slip rubber safety tips for additional stability. No tools are needed to assemble the shower chair. Comfortable and safety come together in this lightweight yet exceptionally stable and sturdy bath seat.

Made from aluminium frame; Weight capacity is 135kg; Drainage holes reduce slipping or sliding;

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD