Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Aluminium Shower Stool Adjustable Height Bath Stool Black

HOMCOM Aluminium Shower Stool Adjustable Height Bath Stool Black

No ratings yet

Write a review

£29.99

£29.99/each

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

HOMCOM Aluminium Shower Stool Adjustable Height Bath Stool Black
Simple, sturdy, and multifunctional, the HOMCOM shower and bath bench is perfect for those who need extra help in the shower or struggle with limited mobility. It features a sturdy aluminium frame and a high-density polyethylene seat to provide extra security and comfort. It also includes adjustable legs and non-slip rubber safety tips for additional stability. No tools are needed to assemble the shower chair. Comfortable and safety come together in this lightweight yet exceptionally stable and sturdy bath seat.
Made from aluminium frame;Weight capacity is 135kg;Drainage holes reduce slipping or sliding;
Sold by MH STAR UK LTD

View all Lifestyle & Wellbeing

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here