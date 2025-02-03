4 Wheel Rollator Walker w/ Seat, Adjustable Mobility Walker, Gold

This HOMCOM lightweight rollator walker rolls with you, making journeys stress free. A powder coated aluminium frame for a strong, yet lightweight core, it is fitted with a seat so you can take a break whenever you want. It can be folded into a smaller size for convenient storage and transport. A storage bag to take small essentials with you on the journey. Four wheels for smooth movement, this mobility walker is complete with a dual brake for safety.

Can be folded quickly and conveniently Six-position adjustable height Four wheels, with dual hand brake

