Marketplace.
image 1 of 4 Wheel Rollator Walker w/ Seat, Adjustable Mobility Walker, Gold

4 Wheel Rollator Walker w/ Seat, Adjustable Mobility Walker, Gold

No ratings yet

Write a review

£109.99

£109.99/each

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

4 Wheel Rollator Walker w/ Seat, Adjustable Mobility Walker, Gold
This HOMCOM lightweight rollator walker rolls with you, making journeys stress free. A powder coated aluminium frame for a strong, yet lightweight core, it is fitted with a seat so you can take a break whenever you want. It can be folded into a smaller size for convenient storage and transport. A storage bag to take small essentials with you on the journey. Four wheels for smooth movement, this mobility walker is complete with a dual brake for safety.
Can be folded quickly and convenientlySix-position adjustable heightFour wheels, with dual hand brake
Sold by MH STAR UK LTD

View all Lifestyle & Wellbeing

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here