HOMCOM EVA Padded Shower Stool, Back, 4 Suction Foot Pads, Blue

Made for assistance in the shower or bath, this shower chairs for the elderly from HOMCOM is perfect for the elderly, injured or those who require extra assistance whilst showering or bathing. Adjustable to six different heights, this bath chair helps you find the most comfortable and safe position to sit. Its padded seat, tall back and tall arms make it comfortable and supportive. It's finished with four large suction foot to stick to wet floors.

Seat and back with EVA padding Drainage holes Aluminium alloy frame and HDPE panel

