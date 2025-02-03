HOMCOM 93cm Over The Sink Dish Drainer Rack 2 Tier, for Kitchen, Black

The sink is notorious for hogging up space in the kitchen. But a draining rack offers the opportunity to reclaim some much-needed counter space. With this HOMCOM dishes drying rack, dishes will dry faster, instead of getting your counter wet and mouldy. It's spacious and robust so you can put your daily utensils: dishes, bowls, knives, cutting board, etc. on the washing up rack rather than scattering them around your counter. A must-have organizer for your kitchen!

Large capacity, fits for 4 or more people family Modular combination model Crafted from rust-proof and scratch-proof steel

