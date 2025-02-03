HOMCOM Adjustable Shower Stool, Suction Foot Pads, Elderly Disabled

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Made for assistance in the shower or bath, our shower chairs for the elderly from HOMCOM is perfect for the elderly, injured or those who require extra assistance whilst showering or bathing. Adjustable to four different heights, the shower chairs for the disabled help you find the most comfortable and safe position to sit. Its curved seat design with padding makes the bath seat for elderly comfortable to use. It's finished with four large suction foot pads for safety and stability.

