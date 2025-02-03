Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Folding Bed Rail for Elderly Safety Bed Assist Bar w/ Pocket

HOMCOM Folding Bed Rail for Elderly Safety Bed Assist Bar w/ Pocket

No ratings yet

Write a review

£32.99

£32.99/each

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

HOMCOM Folding Bed Rail for Elderly Safety Bed Assist Bar w/ Pocket
This HOMCOM adult bed guard supports you getting in/out of bed. One side moves - move down to access the bed - change sheets, move in/out and more. Made from steel, the frame is strong and supportive, complete with a 30 x 31cm side pocket to keep small items close to you. Easy to install, saving you time and fuss.
Folding handle make caregivers provide care easilySuit for beds of different height;A fabric bag to store your personal items
Sold by MH STAR UK LTD

View all Lifestyle & Wellbeing

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here