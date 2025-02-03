HOMCOM Folding Bed Rail for Elderly Safety Bed Assist Bar w/ Pocket

This HOMCOM adult bed guard supports you getting in/out of bed. One side moves - move down to access the bed - change sheets, move in/out and more. Made from steel, the frame is strong and supportive, complete with a 30 x 31cm side pocket to keep small items close to you. Easy to install, saving you time and fuss.

Folding handle make caregivers provide care easily Suit for beds of different height; A fabric bag to store your personal items

