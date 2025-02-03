HOMCOM Adjustable Bed Assist Rail Grab Bar for Senior Disabled, White

This HOMCOM bed support rail provides secure support for anyone who requires assistance getting out of bed. The steel structure is covered in soft foam, making the hand grip comfortable and secure to hold. It can be adjusted to different height and length, allowing you to set to a level safe for you. In addition, finished with a side pocket to keep what you need near you, and is easy to attach with the included clip-band. Please note: the size of the mattress must be the same as the bed frame.

EVA wrapped handle 5 level adjustable height and length Designed with a large pocket

