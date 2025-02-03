Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Adjustable Bed Assist Rail Grab Bar for Senior Disabled, White

HOMCOM Adjustable Bed Assist Rail Grab Bar for Senior Disabled, White

No ratings yet

Write a review

£32.99

£32.99/each

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

HOMCOM Adjustable Bed Assist Rail Grab Bar for Senior Disabled, White
This HOMCOM bed support rail provides secure support for anyone who requires assistance getting out of bed. The steel structure is covered in soft foam, making the hand grip comfortable and secure to hold. It can be adjusted to different height and length, allowing you to set to a level safe for you. In addition, finished with a side pocket to keep what you need near you, and is easy to attach with the included clip-band. Please note: the size of the mattress must be the same as the bed frame.
EVA wrapped handle5 level adjustable height and lengthDesigned with a large pocket
Sold by MH STAR UK LTD

View all Lifestyle & Wellbeing

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here