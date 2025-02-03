HOMCOM Lightweight Aluminium 3-Wheel Rollator w/ Handle, Storage

Zip through your day with the HOMCOM 3 wheeled walker. A feather-light companion with its aluminium frame, this rollator walker moves around easily whilst offering you plenty of support. Three wheels for balance, with brakes to stop safely whenever. Adjust the height six different levels between 86.5cm and 99cm. Mobility walker comes with a storage pouch to keep essentials with you.

Ensures easy maneuverability with aluminium frame Features 3 wheels for smooth navigation Dual hand brake to control rear wheels

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD