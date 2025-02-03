Marketplace.
image 1 of boppi Stacking Cubes - Jungle Safari

boppi Stacking Cubes - Jungle Safari

No ratings yet

Write a review

£17.99

£17.99/each

Sold and sent by Finch's Family Toy Shop

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

boppi Stacking Cubes - Jungle Safari
Introducing the boppi Stacking Cubes Dinosaur Edition! Watch as your child explores the wonders of learning with these vibrant and engaging blocks. Crafted with durable, recycled cardboard, this set of 10 stacking blocks is designed to stimulate your baby's senses and encourage cognitive development. Each block features a unique combination of letters, numbers, and delightful illustrations, making learning a fun and interactive experience. With these blocks, your baby can stack, sort, and build while discovering the alphabet, counting, and be transported back to a prehistoric world of dinosaurs. Whether they're constructing their own Jurassic landscape or imagining thrilling dinosaur expeditions, the possibilities for creative play are endless. Not only are these stacking blocks educational, but they also promote fine motor skills, hand-eye coordination, and imaginative play. As your child plays, they'll be learning important concepts that will serve as a foundation for future learning. Order yours today and let the adventure begin!
Sold by Finch's Family Toy Shop (Click Europe Limited)

View all Games

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here