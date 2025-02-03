Marketplace.
boppi Pairs Game - Wildlife

£9.99

£9.99/each

Sold and sent by Finch's Family Toy Shop

boppi Pairs Game - Wildlife
boppi’s version of the classic memory game of matching picture pairs offers hours of fun for children and helps develop their cognitive skills through game-play.Made from 3-layered recycled cardboard, with beautifully illustrated characters and objects by children’s illustrator, Laura Watson. Available in four themes – Dinosaurs, Farmyard, Food, and Wildlife.Contents: 48 disc cards (24 pairs) & instructions bookletSuitable for ages 3+ yearsPlayers: 2-9
Sold by Finch's Family Toy Shop (Click Europe Limited)

