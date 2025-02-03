boppi Pairs Game - Wildlife

boppi’s version of the classic memory game of matching picture pairs offers hours of fun for children and helps develop their cognitive skills through game-play.

Made from 3-layered recycled cardboard, with beautifully illustrated characters and objects by children’s illustrator, Laura Watson. Available in four themes – Dinosaurs, Farmyard, Food, and Wildlife.

Contents: 48 disc cards (24 pairs) & instructions booklet

Suitable for ages 3+ years

Players: 2-9