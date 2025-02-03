Catit Recipes Adult Indoor Poultry Dry Cat Food, 400g

The purrfect daily diet for indoor, sterilised, and less active cats. Catit Recipes Indoor/ Sterilised Poultry Recipe uses freshly prepared turkey and chicken meat as the first ingredients, combined with pure dried poultry protein and nutritious liver, to provide your indoor or sterilised cat with a healthy, highly digestible kibble meeting their energy requirement. Our recipe includes high-quality protein of which 80% is of animal origin, and is high in natural taurine, which cats prefer. This grain-free, perfectly crunchy kibble has been formulated in support of a healthy gut and coat, as well as reduced stool odour. Premium cat kibble with clean ingredients made from only locally sourced, natural ingredients only. Catit Recipes is an excellent complete dry cat food that provides a daily diet to satisfy your picky feline friend. Using state-of-the-art kitchen tech that allows for lower cooking temperatures, we help preserve the natural taurine and taste. Our recipe does not contain any grains, wheat, soya, or artificial flavours and colours. Key Features: Made with real turkey and chicken meat, including high-quality protein of which 80% of animal origin. Irresistibly delicious, extremely digestible With Omega-3 to help promote a healthy skin and coat Includes Yucca Extract to help reduce stool odours. Added linseed to help promote a healthy gut. Naturally high in taurine, an essential amino acid in cats No grains, wheat, soya, artificial flavours, or colours Catit Recipes dry food is freshly prepared at a climate-neutral facility, applying the highest international standards for food quality and hygiene.

For indoor sterilised & less active cats Includes Yucca Extract to help reduce stool odours Added linseed to help promote a healthy gut

Pack size: 400g

Ingredients

Poultry meat 25%, Turkey meat 15%, Chicken meat 10%, Dried poultry protein 16.8%, Potato flour, Potato starch, Liver 8.2%, Frozen liver 5%, Dried liver 3.2%, Hydrolyzed protein, Animal fat, Dried beet pulp, Linseed 1%, Fish meal, Pea fibre, Fish oil., Dried pork protein, Dried whole eggs, Dried peas, Dried yeast, Dried cranberries (0.1%, equivalent to 0.6% cranberries), Dried blueberries (0.1% equivalent to 0.6% blueberries), Green lipped mussel extract, Mannanoligosaccharides, Beta-glucans, Dried marigold blossoms 0.05%, Dried chicory, Dried yucca 0.004%

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Sold by HugglePets (PGO Trade UK LTD)