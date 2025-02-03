Catit Recipes Adult Indoor Poultry Dry Cat Food, 400g
The purrfect daily diet for indoor, sterilised, and less active cats.Catit Recipes Indoor/ Sterilised Poultry Recipe uses freshly prepared turkey and chicken meat as the first ingredients, combined with pure dried poultry protein and nutritious liver, to provide your indoor or sterilised cat with a healthy, highly digestible kibble meeting their energy requirement.Our recipe includes high-quality protein of which 80% is of animal origin, and is high in natural taurine, which cats prefer. This grain-free, perfectly crunchy kibble has been formulated in support of a healthy gut and coat, as well as reduced stool odour. Premium cat kibble with clean ingredients made from only locally sourced, natural ingredients only.Catit Recipes is an excellent complete dry cat food that provides a daily diet to satisfy your picky feline friend. Using state-of-the-art kitchen tech that allows for lower cooking temperatures, we help preserve the natural taurine and taste. Our recipe does not contain any grains, wheat, soya, or artificial flavours and colours.Key Features:Made with real turkey and chicken meat, including high-quality protein of which 80% of animal origin.Irresistibly delicious, extremely digestibleWith Omega-3 to help promote a healthy skin and coatIncludes Yucca Extract to help reduce stool odours.Added linseed to help promote a healthy gut.Naturally high in taurine, an essential amino acid in catsNo grains, wheat, soya, artificial flavours, or coloursCatit Recipes dry food is freshly prepared at a climate-neutral facility, applying the highest international standards for food quality and hygiene.
For indoor sterilised & less active catsIncludes Yucca Extract to help reduce stool odoursAdded linseed to help promote a healthy gut
Pack size: 400g
Ingredients
Poultry meat 25%, Turkey meat 15%, Chicken meat 10%, Dried poultry protein 16.8%, Potato flour, Potato starch, Liver 8.2%, Frozen liver 5%, Dried liver 3.2%, Hydrolyzed protein, Animal fat, Dried beet pulp, Linseed 1%, Fish meal, Pea fibre, Fish oil., Dried pork protein, Dried whole eggs, Dried peas, Dried yeast, Dried cranberries (0.1%, equivalent to 0.6% cranberries), Dried blueberries (0.1% equivalent to 0.6% blueberries), Green lipped mussel extract, Mannanoligosaccharides, Beta-glucans, Dried marigold blossoms 0.05%, Dried chicory, Dried yucca 0.004%
Allergy Information
Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing
Sold by HugglePets (PGO Trade UK LTD)