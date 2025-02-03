Marketplace.
Evolution Aqua Pond Treats 1kg offers a variety mix of natural treats to supplement the diet of all pond fish. Inside the 6 litre bucket, there is a variety mix of dried Mealworm, Gammarus, Shrimp and Silkworm.Pond Treats can be fed as an additional supplement to your fish with their regular food. There is a small scoop provided for ease of feeding.It is recommended that you give pond treats to your fish only when the water temperature is above 16°C.Silkworm:Composition: 100% Dried SilkwormAnalytical Constituents: Crude Protein 48%, Crude Fats & Oils 28%, Crude Fibres 2%, Crude Ash 4%*It is recommended to soak Silkworm in water before use.Shrimp:Composition: 100% Dried ShrimpAnalytical Constituents: Crude Protein 58%, Crude Fats & Oils 6.6%, Crude Fibres 5.5%, Crude Ash 15.5%Mealworms:Composition: 100% Dried MealwormAnalytical Constituents: Crude Protein 54%, Crude Fats & Oils 31%, Crude Fibres 9.6%, Crude Ash 12%Gammarus Freshwater Shrimp:Composition: 100% Dried GammarusAnalytical Constituents: Crude Protein 48%, Crude Fats & Oils 3%, Crude Fibres 5%, Crude Ash 5%
Ingredients

Dried Silkworm, Dried Shrimp, Dried Mealworm, Dried Gammarus

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing
