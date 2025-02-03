Zoo Med Tortoise Play Pen

Place the Turtle Play-Pen on your lawn and watch your tortoise feed on beneficial grass.

Zoo Med’s Tortoise Play-Pen provides a safe place for your Tortoise to soak in healthy sun beams, and eat natural greens!

The play pen will also allow your tortoise to absorb natural UVB rays from sunlight.

This is important for their health and shell growth.

Key Features:

Easy to assemble!

Allows your tortoise to absorb natural UVB rays from sunlight

Complete with private “sleeping area”

Dimensions: 39.5″ (L) x 19″ (W) x 16″ (H) Dimensions of Tortoise doorway: 6″ x 6.75″