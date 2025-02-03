Evolution Aqua Pond Silkworm Pupae 1.6kg

Evolution Aqua Silkworm Pupae 1.6kg

Evolution Aqua Pond Silkworm Pupae provide rapid growth and help with good skin condition of your pond fish. They are high in natural protein which is easily digestible, boosting growth spurts, making it ideal for promoting good conditioning. This is a supplementary feed that can be offered to Koi and other community fish. The pupae have been naturally dried out, keeping the nutritional value in tact. They can be soaked in warm water for half an hour before feeding to soften and improve digestibility before offering. Ideally, these should only be offered in temperatures above 15C. Key Features: Promotes rapid growth from high protein levels Improves skin condition of fish Helps to naturally boost and enhance fish colouration It is recommended to soak Silkworm in water before use.

Pack size: 1.6kg

Ingredients

100% Dried Silkworm

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Sold by HugglePets (PGO Trade UK LTD)