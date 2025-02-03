Carnilove Adult Small Breed Dog Food Fresh Ostrich & Lamb 6kg

Carnilove Fresh Ostrich & Lamb (Small Breed)

Grain-free & Potato-free Formula with Fresh Meat for Adult Dogs of All Breeds. Complete Dog Food. WILD ORIGIN MEATS 80% | FOREST FRUITS, VEGGIES & HERBS 20% Formulated with respect for the laws of nature and your little canine buddy’s special needs, Carnilove Fresh Ostrich & Lamb provides balanced nutrition rich in fresh meat combined with a variety of vegetables, berries and herbs. Returning to a natural diet ensures optimal nutrient absorption and excellent digestion, both of which help keep small-breed dogs in top physical condition. Low in fat and cholesterol but high in protein, ostrich meat is an excellent source of energy and amino acids for any companion. Ostrich meat is often referred to as the healthiest red meat and together with lamb provides exquisite flavour. Moreover, ostrich and lamb are considered hypoallergenic sources of protein, so there won’t be any problems such as scratching and itching.

Pack size: 6kg

Ingredients

fresh ostrich deboned (26%), dried lamb (20%), dried turkey (20%), chicken fat (preserved with tocopherols, 9%), pumpkin, chickpeas, peas, chicken liver (3%), salmon oil (2%), apples, carrots, flaxseed, hydrolyzed crustacean shells (a source of glucosamine, 0.026%), cartilage extract (a source of chondroitin, 0.016%), brewer’s yeast (a source of mannan-oligosaccharides, 0.015%), chicory root (a source of fructo-oligosaccharides, 0.01%), yucca schidigera (0.01%), algae (0.01%), psyllium (0.01%), thyme (0.01%), rosemary (0.01%), oregano (0.01%), cranberries (0.0008%), blueberries (0.0008%), sea buckthorn (0.0008%), ginger root (0.0008%), sage (0.0008%)

Allergy Information

