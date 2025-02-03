Prestige 9 X Tougher Stainless Steel Frying Pan - 21cm

This non stick stainless steel frying pan is packed with all the features to help today's modern mealtimes easier. It's 9 times tougher than titanium, and features a dimpled surface for superior non stick, for easy cleaning and healthier meals with less oil. Perfect for low fat, nourishing meals for the whole family.

A tough steel base ensures food cooks evenly without hotspots, and the PFOA free non stick coating is applied inside for quick & easy clean up. It's dishwasher safe too! The handles are ergonomically designed for comfort and a confident grip, and stay cool when cooking. Built to last, it's backed by our 10 year guarantee and comes at a fantastic price!

Small frying pan: 21cm