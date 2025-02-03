Good2Heat Plus Microwave Cookware Rice Cooker, 2.8L

Microwave rice cooker – 2.8l

Cooks delicious, fluffy rice in minutes

Multiple steam release vents

Non-stick rice paddle

BPA Free

Dishwasher safe

The Microwave Rice Cooker is perfect for busy lifestyles and the ideal solution for rustling up a quick, tasty and nutritious lunch. With its generous 2.8ltr capacity you can create a variety of portions to suit your own personal preferences.

The Microwave Rice Cooker is designed for heating contents in the microwave, whilst also being suitable for freezer storage. Featuring a seal tight lid and steam vents, the Rice Cooker optimises heat distribution, gradually releasing steam to keep your food at the ideal temperature.

Eliminate the hassle of cleaning afterwards by simply inserting into the top rack of your dishwasher. Other features include handles that stay cool to the touch when lifting in and out of the microwave.