Good2Heat Plus Microwave Cookware Single Portion Rice Cooker, 1L

Microwave single portion rice cooker, 1L

Cooks delicious fluffy rice in minutes

Multiple steam release vents

BPA Free

Dishwasher safe

The Microwave Single Portion Rice Cooker is perfect for busy lifestyles and the ideal solution for rustling up a quick, tasty and nutritious lunch. The right size to cook one single portion, allowing you to avoid leftovers and always have a fresh meal.

Designed for heating contents in the microwave, whilst also being suitable for freezer storage. Featuring a seal tight lid and steam vents to optimise heat distribution, gradually releasing steam to keep your food at the ideal temperature.

Eliminate the hassle of cleaning afterwards by simply inserting into the top rack of your dishwasher. Other features include handles that stay cool to the touch when lifting in and out of the microwave.