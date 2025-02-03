Good2Heat Plus Microwave Cookware Bacon Crisper

Microwave bacon cooker

Chewy or crispy bacon in minutes

Heathier. Excess fat drains away.

Vented lid prevents food splatter

BPA Free

Dishwasher safe

The quick and easy way to cook bacon to perfection. Simply adjust your cooking time for chewy to crispy bacon.

The specially designed tray keeps bacon elevated so the fat drips off, leaving you with the healthier results. The cover prevents grease splatters, keeping your microwave clean.

Can also be used for reheating snacks such as pizza, sausages, etc….