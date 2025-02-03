Disney Monochrome Mickey Mouse: Single Oven Glove

If you're a fan of Disney's Mickey Mouse, you'll love this elegant Single Oven Glove from the Disney Monochrome collection from Prestige, kitchenware designed to make ordinary moments feel extraordinary.

Add a dash of wonder to everyday cooking with the timeless aesthetic of Disney's early-era black-and-white animated masterpieces. This stylish oven mitt with Mickey Mouse print features a soft-touch interior and cotton outer to help you handle the heat in comfort.

Single oven mitt made from cotton and polyester with monochrome Mickey Mouse pattern

26 x 18cm oven glove

Durable hanging loop