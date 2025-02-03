Marketplace.
image 1 of Disney Monochrome Mickey Mouse: Single Oven Glove

Disney Monochrome Mickey Mouse: Single Oven Glove

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Meyer Group Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Disney Monochrome Mickey Mouse: Single Oven Glove
If you're a fan of Disney's Mickey Mouse, you'll love this elegant Single Oven Glove from the Disney Monochrome collection from Prestige, kitchenware designed to make ordinary moments feel extraordinary.Add a dash of wonder to everyday cooking with the timeless aesthetic of Disney's early-era black-and-white animated masterpieces. This stylish oven mitt with Mickey Mouse print features a soft-touch interior and cotton outer to help you handle the heat in comfort.Single oven mitt made from cotton and polyester with monochrome Mickey Mouse pattern26 x 18cm oven gloveDurable hanging loop
Sold by Meyer Group Ltd

View all Cookware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here