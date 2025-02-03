Prestige Inspire Non-Stick Oven Tray - Large

This Inspire oven tray is made from heavy gauge carbon steel, that allows heat to be distributed more evenly for perfect cooking results every time.

Cushion Smart™ non stick surface ensures better air circulation for consistent browning & easier release.

Top tip - if you're looking for a swiss roll tin, our smaller sized non stick oven tray is perfectly suited for the job!

Large - 39cm x 26.5cm x 2cm