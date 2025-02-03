Marketplace.
image 1 of Prestige Inspire Non-Stick Oven Tray - Large

Prestige Inspire Non-Stick Oven Tray - Large

No ratings yet

Write a review

£16.99

£16.99/each

Sold and sent by Meyer Group Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Prestige Inspire Non-Stick Oven Tray - Large
This Inspire oven tray is made from heavy gauge carbon steel, that allows heat to be distributed more evenly for perfect cooking results every time.Cushion Smart™ non stick surface ensures better air circulation for consistent browning & easier release.Top tip - if you're looking for a swiss roll tin, our smaller sized non stick oven tray is perfectly suited for the job!Large - 39cm x 26.5cm x 2cm
Sold by Meyer Group Ltd

View all Cookware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here