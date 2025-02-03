Prestige Inspire Non-Stick Baking Sheet

Rated in the Top Ten Non-Stick Baking Trays by BBC Good Food!

This black carbon steel non stick baking sheet is ideal for everything from cookies to home-baked bread.

Advanced CushionSmart™ non stick enables air to flow around food to create better browning. It also aids the non-stick performance by offering protection against utensil damage, so the non stick lasts and lasts.

Dimensions: 35.5 x 28 x 2cm