Prestige Inspire Non-Stick Pizza Tray

The perfect pizza oven tray. In the words of Mary Berry - 'no-one likes a soggy bottom!' Especially true when it comes to pizzas.

This pizza crisper allows more airflow to the base so it gets nicely crispy whilst the toppings cook to perfection. The non-stick will ensure the pizza lifts off easily & cleaning is effortless.

The heavy gauge carbon steel on this pizza tray adds strength and durability, for long lasting performance & the ultimate pizza experience at home.

Measurements: 37cm x 36.7cm x 1cm