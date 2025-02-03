Ultra Clean Mini Sink Plunger - Black

Keep sinks, shower drains and bathtubs free from blockages and debris with this Rubber Sink Plunger from Ultra Clean.

The 13cm rubber cup head creates an airtight seal over your offending plughole, allowing you to easily pump up and down to break any blockages apart.

An ergonomic handle allows for easy one-handed operation, helping to keep your hands and fingers clear of dirty water.