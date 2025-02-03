Brentfords 2 Pack Soft Cosy Teddy Fleece Pillowcases, 50x75cm - Blush Pink

Keep warm this winter with our 2 Pack of Teddy Fleece Pillowcases, the ultimate cosy addition to your bedroom. Made from soft and luxurious teddy fleece fabric, these pillowcases guarantee a heavenly sleep experience. Measuring 50 x 75cm, they are designed to fit most standard pillows, ensuring a snug and comfortable fit. With this 2 pack, you can effortlessly switch up your bedroom decor or share the comfort with loved ones. Transform your bed into a haven of warmth and relaxation with our Teddy Fleece Pillowcases.

Soft teddy fleece material to enhance your relaxing sleep Perfectly fits into interior home decor Cover fits standard sized pillows

