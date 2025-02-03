Marketplace.
image 1 of OHS Electric Heated Teddy Fleece Under Blanket Sheet Warm Throw, Single - White

OHS Electric Heated Teddy Fleece Under Blanket Sheet Warm Throw, Single - White

No ratings yet

Write a review

£15.99

£15.99/each

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

OHS Electric Heated Teddy Fleece Under Blanket Sheet Warm Throw, Single - White
Electric blanket sheet for beds designed to keep you extra cosy and warm this winter. Heated under blanket made with easy to attach elasticated straps. Bed throw blanket in stylish white adds extra dimension to home decor. Electric under blanket crafted with teddy fleece polyester comprising of 400gsm and 180gsm sherpa reverse. Electric under blanket with outstanding safety features; removable remote and detachable wire provides an easy-to-use practicability. Find your perfect temperature and comfort with our 3 heat settings and have peace of mind with overheat protection 1-9 hours auto turn off.
3 temperature control settingsOverheat protectionQuick application with fit straps
Sold by Online Home Shop (Online Home Shop Ltd)

View all Bedding

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here