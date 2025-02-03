Marketplace.
Chopstick no1

Create effortless corkscrew curls that don’t drop for up to three days with the Chopstick Styler No1. The innovative curling wand features a super-slim rectangular shape that works to hold the hair much tighter than a round barrel, revealing a visibly voluminous result.Heating up to 210°C, the styler is ideal for all hair types, with ceramic coating to ensure the curls have a smooth-looking finish with minimal fly aways. Create customisable curls by taking smaller or larger sections of the hair for a new look each time.
