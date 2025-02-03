Panasonic Premium Hi-Fi System with DAB, CD and Hi-Res Streaming SCPMX802ES

The Panasonic SCPMX802ES Premium HiFi System is a premium system which features Technics JENO Engine Hi-Res amplifier to play Hi-Res music from USB or via Chromecast built-in or Airplay 2, it also covers CD and DAB. The PMX802 features the acclaimed JENO Engine amplifier from Hi-Fi specialists Technics. It places the system firmly at the top of Panasonics range, with outstanding sonic performance and Hi-Res audio capability. Music sounds as it should, with the nuance and emotion intended by the artists. To get the best sound quality from todays Hi-Res audio formats, you need to use the best-quality components. PMX802 is built with high performance parts and sophisticated materials inside and out to deliver exceptional Hi-Res music. With Chromecast built-in, AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth, PMX802 has streaming covered making it a versatile Network Player. Perfect for accessing Spotify playlists, podcasts and internet radio. Chromecast built-in is compatible with many Hi-Res audio services including Tidal, to experience music as never before. PMX802s expressive, dynamic sound is perfectly suited to Hi-Res audio. The systems 3-way speakers feature silk dome tweeters - capable of reaching frequencies as high as 50 kHz. The speakers wooden cabinet is finished with a beautiful black wooden finish on the front face so they look as good as they sound. As a system capable of playing Hi-Res music, PMX802 has some sophisticated audio circuitry. CD High-Res Re-master does just that - it takes CD tracks and helps them sound better. Similar processing re-masters music streamed by Bluetooth and MP3 tracks on USB. PMX802 has both Optical and AUX Input terminals for TV connection. AUX-IN Auto Play function means the Hi-Fi system automatically starts when the TV is switched on. This adds to your convenience, because the TVs remote control can be used to adjust the systems volume.

