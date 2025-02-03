Marketplace.
image 1 of Panasonic Neat Micro System with CD, Radio & Bluetooth SCPM702EBK

Panasonic Neat Micro System with CD, Radio & Bluetooth SCPM702EBK

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Hughes Electrical

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Panasonic Neat Micro System with CD, Radio & Bluetooth SCPM702EBK
The Panasonic SCPM702EBK Neat Micro System is a compact audio powerhouse designed to deliver a diverse range of music playback options. With a built-in CD player, FM radio, and Bluetooth connectivity, this micro system offers a versatile audio experience in a neat and stylish package. The sleek black design ensures that it effortlessly blends into any room, making it a perfect choice for those seeking a balance between functionality and aesthetics in their audio setup.
Sold by Hughes Electrical (Hughes TV And Audio Limited)

View all Audio, Speakers & Headphones

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here