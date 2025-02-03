LG StandyME Bluetooth Speaker XT7S

Take full control of your audio experience with the LG XBOOM app. Available for both Android and iOS, this intuitive app allows you to monitor, manage, and maximise your speaker settings effortlessly. From checking the battery level to fine-tuning the sound settings, the LG XBOOM app makes it easy to get the most out of your speaker. Additionally, the StanbyME Smart Touch Screen's dedicated widget enables direct control with a simple tap, providing a seamless user experience. Discover the magic of synchronised sound with WOW Orchestra. This innovative feature harmonies audio from the LG StanbyME Smart Touch Screen and the StanbyME Speaker, creating a truly immersive listening experience. Enjoy spatial audio with an enhanced soundstage that brings every scene of your favourite shows and movies to life, or feel like you're in the front row at a concert. With the ability to adjust settings using a remote control, WOW Orchestra offers unmatched versatility and sound quality. The harmonious design of the LG StanbyME Speaker complements the sleek aesthetic of the LG StanbyME Smart Touch Screen. This powerful combination delivers an extended sound field, providing better overall sound quality for a more immersive experience. The adjustable stand allows for seamless integration, making it easy to move and position the speaker and screen together, creating a unified look and feel in any space. Feel the beat with the dual passive radiators of the LG XT7S StanbyME Bluetooth Speaker. These radiators enhance the bass, delivering deeper and fuller sound despite the speaker's compact size. Experience powerful, resonant bass that adds depth and richness to your music, movies, and more.

