Panasonic Neat Micro System with CD, Radio & Bluetooth SC-PM702

Simply, Your Music the Way You Want It PM702 is a stylish micro system featuring CD player, radio, and wireless Bluetooth playback. Thanks to Sound Remastering tech, music sounds great - wherever it's from. With 80 watts of powerful clear sound, delivered through a pair of stereo speakers, you'll soon be lost in music. High-Quality Sound, for All of Your Music Our Sound Remastering Technology reduces distortions in digital music playback over a wide bandwidth and resolves issues such as AC power supply noise, resulting in high-quality sound. It improves the sound image localisation, and reproduces the sound closer to what the artist intended, so your music sounds better. Stream Your Music Wirelessly with Bluetooth Thanks to built-in Bluetooth, PM702 can play audio files wirelessly from your smartphone and other smart devices. You can easily enjoy playlists and podcasts with the powerful clear sound. Sleek, Minimalist Design A timeless design that will look great on any bookshelf or cabinet - with speakers that you can position to suit your needs. All excess clutter has been removed, leaving only the necessary, to create a simple intuitive control surface - with a high-quality tactile feel. Customise the Sound to Suit Your Musical Style You can easily adjust the sound, to suit what you're listening to, thanks to separate treble and bass rotary controls on the unit's fascia. Alternatively, 'My Sound' mode has a series of pre-sets to enhance different characteristics in your music and spoken-word listening.

Sold by Hughes Electrical (Hughes TV And Audio Limited)