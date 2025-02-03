Panasonic Bluetooth CD Micro HiFi System - Silver SC-PM272EB-S

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Introducing the Panasonic SC-PM272EB-S Bluetooth CD Micro HiFi System in sleek Silver your gateway to a world of incredible music. This compact marvel combines style and substance, fitting perfectly in any room. With Bluetooth connectivity, effortlessly stream your favorite tunes from your devices. The built-in CD player allows you to enjoy your classic music collection, and an FM radio lets you explore new sounds. Immerse yourself in crystal-clear audio with powerful speakers. Its intuitive controls and remote offer convenience at your fingertips. With its modern design and top-notch performance, the Panasonic HiFi System brings the concert to your home. Elevate your audio experience today.

Introducing the Panasonic SC-PM272EB-S Bluetooth CD Micro HiFi System in sleek Silver your gateway to a world of incredible music. This compact marvel combines style and substance, fitting perfectly in any room. With Bluetooth connectivity, effortlessly stream your favorite tunes from your devices. The built-in CD player allows you to enjoy your classic music collection, and an FM radio lets you explore new sounds. Immerse yourself in crystal-clear audio with powerful speakers. Its intuitive controls and remote offer convenience at your fingertips. With its modern design and top-notch performance, the Panasonic HiFi System brings the concert to your home. Elevate your audio experience today.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.