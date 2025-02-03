No!No! Up & Under Body Groomer

Trim and groom any area with ease, thanks to the No!No! Up & Under Body Groomer for Men.

Tackles Any Job, From Any Angle

The New No!No! Body & downstairs trimmer - with 'no-nick' replacement blades, gives you the best body grooming you need.

Tailored To You

With adjustable 4-length guard lengths - 0, 2, 4 & 6mm you can groom or trim wherever you need, with perfect precision.

Quiet As A Mouse

The 7000rpm Superquiet motor means fast, quiet efficient trimming.

Leaves No Hair Left Untamed

It's 100% waterproof so you can use in the shower and the Superbright LED guide light means you miss nothing!

Power You Can Track

It also has wireless charging with charging dock and power indicator status.

Depth: 69 MM

Height: 193 MM

Width: 92 MM

Power Type: Battery

Trimmer Type: Hair clippers

NONO UP AND UNDER BODY GROOMER DEVICE

Rechargeable with docking station

7000rpm Quiet motor

No Nick Replacement Blades

Adjustable Guard Comb Length

0 ,2, 4, 6cm options

100% waterproof

Superbright LED Guide Light

Power indicator